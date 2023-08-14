Ann-Louise S. Brown Ann-Louise Scoggin Brown, 68, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Brown was born January 6, 1955, in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of the late John Kyle Scoggin and Henny Tove Christiansen Scoggin.
She had a private practice as a psychotherapist.
Surviving is a daughter, Lindsay Brown, of Winchester, VA.
The family invites all to join them for a Celebration of Life 6:00 – 7:00 P. M. and a service will follow at 7:00 P. M. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reaching Out Now, P O Box 122, Middletown, VA 22645.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
