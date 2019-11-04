Ann M. Germain

Ann Marie Germain of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Rhinebeck, New York passed away on October 31, 2019 at The Retreat of Berryville. She was born on July 10, 1929 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was married to her late husband, Donald H. Germain, on September 3, 1949 after meeting on a blind date at age 15 while Don was on a Liberty weekend in New York City. They became engaged at Ann’s High School Graduation from St. Michael’s High School in Jersey City, New Jersey and 4 years later married in Hoboken, New Jersey. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past September.
They have five children: Son, Donald H. Germain, Jr. and his wife Diana; Son, John R. Germain and his wife Brenda; Daughter, Lanita R. Byrne and her husband Jay; and Son, Paul R. Germain and his wife Natalie. Daughter, Leonora A. Sauchelli, predeceased in November 1994. Don and Ann have been blessed with thirteen grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Ann was a loving and devoted wife and mother. For 38 years, Ann worked several part time jobs while taking care of the children as Mr. Germain, who was medically discharged from the Navy, earned his college degree and career in education. After retirement, they moved from New York State to Winchester, Virginia where they have lived happily for the last 20 years. They immediately became involved in the community through volunteering. Ann had over 6000 volunteer hours at Winchester Medical Center (for which she was extremely proud of) working in the Diagnostic Center, Wound Care Center and Nursery. They were members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where her volunteer time continued devoting time in the Adoration Chapel, cleaning altar linens, cooking for the Priests in the Rectory.
Ann had a larger than life & generous personality. While she enjoyed her quiet time, pjs and chocolate, she was always excited to be surrounded by a house full of family, big band music on the radio, a dinner table full of good Italian food and desserts, and, of course, carnations....always carnations (her favorite flower). A great conversationalist, she was always interested in everyone else’s story.
Ann will be missed dearly by all those that knew and loved her.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winchester, Virginia on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Graveside services will immediately follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ann Germain’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Ann’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
