Ann Marie Kelican
Ann Marie Kelican, 83, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center with family by her side.
Ann was born in 1939 in Charles Town, WV, the daughter of the late Woodrow and Yvonne Kirk. She retired on May 1, 2002, as the Personnel Director for the County of Frederick, Virginia. Ann enjoyed playing cards, bowling, cooking and spending time at her condo in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ann married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Lee Kelican, on August 8, 1959 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2017.
She is survived by her daughter, Kendra Kelican Madigan; sons, Kraig Kelican (Susan), Kris Kelican; grandchildren, Kasey Kelican (LeAnn), Kaitlin Kelley (Nick), Kyle Kelican (Shawna), Kolby Madigan, Kennedy Madigan, Abigail Kelican, Sean Kelican, Andrew Kelican and Ryan Kelican; great-grandchildren, Addison Kelley, Cohen Kelley, McKinley Kelican and Korey Kelican; brother-in-law, Jimmy Dodson; sister-in-law, Sherry Kirk, and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Korey Kelican; sister, Sandy Dodson, and brother, Dennis Kirk.
A visitation will be Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor John Lock.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ann to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Alzheimer’s Association-National Capital Chapter, 11240 Waples Mill Road, Suite 402, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.