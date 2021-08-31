Ann Marthena Clevenger Mitchell
Ann Marthena Clevenger Mitchell passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Pannill Health Care Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Mrs. Mitchell was born on November 16, 1929 in Stephens City, Virginia to the late Joseph Edward and Rachel Ophelia Carbaugh Clevenger.
She married John Wesley Mitchell in July 1955, he preceded her in death in August 1976.
She is survived by a niece, Kyna Daigle (William) of Rockingham, Virginia; a nephew, Andrew Clevenger (Charlotte) of Raleigh, North Carolina and a brother, Joseph Edward Clevenger (Helen) of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
At her request there will be no services. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Mitchell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.