Ann R. Heard
Ann Robertson Heard, age 88, of Berryville, Virginia, died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Sentara Regional Medical Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia. She had been in the Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Heard was born January 21, 1932 in Norfolk, Virginia. She was the daughter of Douglas Pitzer Robertson and Catherine Walthall Robertson.
She attended St. Catherine’s School in Richmond, Mary Washington College and the College of William and Mary. She married John Apperson Heard, Sr. on August 24, 1952. She was a homemaker but often substituted at the local schools when needed.
Her husband, John Apperson Heard, Sr. preceded her in death on October 15, 2018. Before his death, Ann and John wintered in Harlingen, Texas where they had many wonderful friends.
Surviving are her four children, Catherine Holland (Edmund) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, John A. Heard, Jr. of Berryville, VA,, Sarah Heard, of Chesterfield, VA, and Alice Halvorsen (Kenneth) of Harrisonburg, VA; four grandchildren, John Patrick Holland, Catherine Nordlie Albino (Felipe), Elizabeth Nordlie, fiancé, Ethan, and Nicholas Halvorsen and one great granddaughter, Peyton Ann Holland.
Ann had one sister, Catherine Robertson Carson, who preceded her in death in 1976.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church, Berryville, VA. Interment will follow with just the immediate family. Reception will be announced after the memorial service.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Ann was a proud member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, which stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization. Contributions can be made to this fine organization in her name. The organization’s primary focus is on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide. This is an international women’s organization with about 230,000 members. To contribute in her name, go to their website at www.peointernational.org.
Memorial contributions may also be made to ECW (Episcopal Church Women) for the women of Grace Episcopal Church at 110 N. Church Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.