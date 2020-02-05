Ann Reeves Hunt Ritter, 76, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Ritter was born in 1943, in Farmville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Fred S. Hunt. She was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1962. Mrs. Ritter was a private caregiver and retired from AT&T (formerly Bell Atlantic). She was a member of Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church in Front Royal, Virginia, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the women’s ministry.
Mrs. Ritter was an avid traveler; she loved her family, friends and her church. She was an incredible artist who loved to draw and paint. Mrs. Ritter had a great sense of humor and the ability to light up a room. She loved gospel music having a special fondness for the old time rock ‘n roll artists like Elvis and the famed country singer Patsy Cline. She enjoyed a close and special relationship with her son Matthew. They spent much time together and went on multiple cruises.
She married Thomas Allen Ritter on November 5, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2005.
Surviving is her son, Matthew A. Ritter of Winchester, Virginia; nephew, John Hunt (Michelle) of Powhatan, Virginia and brother, Fred S. Hunt, III (Sandra) of Carson, Virginia.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Reeves Gum.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church with Pastor Calvin Brownlow and Pastor Lane Dezan officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601 or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10016.
