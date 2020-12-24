Ann Robinson Whitham
Ann Robinson Whitham, 95, of Richmond died on December 21, 2020. Mrs. Whitham was born on September 19, 1925 in Winchester, Virginia to Louise Hall and Harry Delmer Robinson. She attended John Handley High School and then Stephens College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology. She was married first to The Honorable Wayne Arthur Whitham of Winchester, Virginia and, after his death, to Jesse Harry Largen, of Spotsylvania, Virginia.
Mrs. Whitham spent most of her adult life as a homemaker and mother. She also was a founding partner of the successful estate sale company, SOLD, Inc. in Richmond, which she led for many years.
An avid golfer and gardener, she received numerous awards and trophies for her skill in both areas. She was a lifetime member of the Little Garden Club in Winchester. Mrs. Whitham, an advocate for public education, served on the Winchester Public School Board.
Mrs. Whitham was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Winchester and the Gayton Kirk Presbyterian Church, Henrico, as well as The Woman’s Club, Richmond. She also was a member of the Board of Directors of the MCV Hospital Hospitality House (now The Doorways).
She is survived by her three children, Wayne Arthur Whitham, Jr. (Catherine), Stewart Delmer Whitham (Suzanne) and Elizabeth Whitham Mancano (Vincent), seven grandchildren, Ann Whitham Cundy (Steve), Craig Whitham (Christina), Lauren Whitham Raynaud (Antoine), Thomas Whitham, John Mancano, Stewart Mancano and Catherine Mancano and three great-grandchildren, Ford and Eleanor Cundy and David Whitham. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Robinson Mote of Henrico. Mrs. Whitham was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Whitham, her parents and her brother Harry Delmer Robinson, Jr. of Winchester, and sister, Martha Robinson Cook of Boyce as well as her second husband, Jesse Largen.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester, Virginia.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the devoted caregivers at Our Lady of Hope Assisted Living for their tireless dedication and endless compassion.
Those who are called to give in memory of Mrs. Whitham may wish to consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, Virginia 22102 or to Our Lady of Hope Assisted Living, 13700 N. Gayton Road, Richmond, Virginia 23233.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.