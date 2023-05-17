Ann Tilghman Bowers Rodgers
02/09/1937 - 03/19/2023
A memorial service will be held at 4:30pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Kernstown United Methodist Church located at 3239 Valley Pike Winchester, VA.
