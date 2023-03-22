Ann-Tilghman Bowers Rodgers
Ann-Tilghman Rodgers passed away on March 19, 2023, in Winchester Medical Center, at the age of 86.
Ann-Tilghman was the daughter of Wilton Alwyn Bowers Jr., of Richmond, VA, and Marion Tilghman Long Bowers, of Crisfield, MD.
Ann-Tilghman was born on February 9, 1937, and raised in East Hampton, VA. She was a 1954 graduate of Hampton High School. After high school, she worked in Human Resources at Fort Monroe, and then in the Nurse Recruiting Command in Fox Hill, VA. She married William Allan Rodgers Sr. of Aiken, SC, on January 18, 1958. She was later a proud Booster and band mom for the James Wood High School Band. After being a stay-at-home mom, she worked at the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a brief time in the early 1990s.
Ann-Tilghman is predeceased by her parents and sister, Juliette Linder Bowers Brown.
She is survived by her husband; her sons, William Allan Rodgers Jr. of Leesburg, VA, and Greggory Tilghman (Kim) Rodgers of Winchester, VA; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Rodgers, Beau Tilghman Rodgers, Bailey Tilghman Rodgers; three sisters-in-law, Sarah Medlock of Graniteville, SC, Lea Courtney of Aiken, SC, and Helen Hall of Vaucluse, SC; a brother-in-law, Matthew Brown of Fort Mill, SC, and nine nieces and nephews, Amy Brown Hintz, Judy Bisbee, Eddie Rodgers, Eddie Medlock, Robin Redmond, Tanya Githens, Angela Davis, Rose Tirro and Keith Courtney.
Ann-Tilghman attended and very much loved the Kernstown United Methodist Church and its members.
Funeral services will be conducted by the Reverends Doug and Ellen Martin of Luray, VA, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023, R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 South Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669. The burial will be the same day at St. John's Episcopal Church, also in Hampton, VA.
A memorial service will be conducted at Kernstown United Methodist Church on a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice or a charitable organization of your choice.
