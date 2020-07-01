Ann Wolfe
Ann Wolfe of Enola, AR, finished her race on Monday, June 29, 2020. The choir of heaven received a strong soprano as Ann can now praise her God for eternity. A strong woman of faith and love, Ann was a devoted wife and mother, an amazing example of love and sacrifice to all that she was able to influence. Ann was an avid music lover, gardener and biblical scholar. Ann was born on January 24, 1947, the oldest daughter of Elmer and Louise White of Middletown, VA.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Elwood “Sonny” Wolfe; four children, Sarah Wolfe of Reedsville, WV, Nathan Wolfe of Enola, AR, Rachel Sackett (Troy) of Smithfield, PA, and James Wolfe (Stephanie) of Christiansburg, VA; 7 grandchildren, Elizabeth Mann (Mitchell), Jordan Gancos, Jase Sackett, Audriann Wolfe, Paul Wolfe, Samuel Wolfe and Lydia Wolfe. Ann is also survived by her brother, David White (Joannie) of Conway, AR; her sister, Sharon Larew (Mike) of Chesterfield, VA, and brother, Dale White (Judy) of Middletown, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Kindred Hospice.
Funeral service will be at 2:00pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Enola Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior, interment to follow at Heffington Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
