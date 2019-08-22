Anna Barrett Kenney, 82, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at her home.
Ms. Kenney was born in 1936 in Keyser, West Virginia, daughter of the late Marshall Myers and Blanche Myers Yoak; stepdaughter of the late Bud Yoak (a very special Dad). She attended John Handley High School and was a Seamstress, retiring from Midwestco Filter Media. Ms. Kenney was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she was a Prayer Warrior.
Surviving is a daughter, Karen Owens (significant other, Doug Robinson) of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Carl Barrett (Pamela J.) of Winchester, Virginia and Donald Barrett (Triana) of Paw Paw, West Virginia; sister, Dee O’Day of Loudon, Tennessee; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild.
Along with her parents and special Dad, Ms. Kenney was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann Nichols; a sister, Margaret Haines; and a brother, Donald Myers.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Barbara Cousar and Pastor Mike Mayton officiating. Interment will be in Old Stone Church Cemetery, White Hall, Virginia. A fellowship luncheon will follow the committal service at Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen Street, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to Old Stone Church, c/o Glen Lutz, 9933 Maplestead Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23235.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.