Anna Bell Grimsley, 86, of Berryville, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Anna Bell was born August 6, 1933 in Boyce, VA; daughter of the late John William and Minnie Bell Werner McDaniel. She worked as a CNA for Rose Hill Nursing Home and attended Word of Life Ministries in Stephenson, VA.
Anna Bell married William Garrison Grimsley, October 29, 1965. He preceded her in death, September 1, 1987.
She is survived by her sons; William Andrew Grimsley of Berryville, Richard Allen Fletcher (Michele) of Rockbridge Baths, VA and Roy Thomas Fletcher (Dawn) of Berryville; daughter, Dianna Lynn Cutshaw (Randall) of Lenoir, NC; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Rev. Ron Neff officiating. Burial will be private at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
