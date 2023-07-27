Anna Belle Helsley (Dyke)
Anna Belle Helsley (Dyke), 91, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Hilltop House in Winchester.
Anna was born in 1931 in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late, Cecil and Martha Dyke. She loved doing arts & crafts and that included making her own clothes. Anna especially took pride in taking care of her family, whom she truly loved.
Anna married Rodney Benjamin Helsley Jr. on May 14, 1955 in Winchester, VA. He preceded her in death in June 2023.
She is survived by her sisters, Genevieve Cline, Mary Clemons (Richard), Helen Copeland; brothers, Kenneth Dyke, Earl “Jack” Dyke, Robert “Robbie” Dyke (Dorothy), Eugene “Bo” Dyke (Darlene) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters, Dorothy “Marie” Duvall, Betty Mowery, Patricia “Pat” Patterson, Pauline Dyke and brother, Lester Dyke.
A visitation will be held for Anna on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 12pm with a service to follow at 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Dyke.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anna to a charity of the donor’s choice.
