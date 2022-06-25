Anna C. Wymer
Anna C. Wymer, age 95, a resident of Strasburg, VA, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock, VA.
A funeral service for Mrs. Wymer will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Stover Funeral Home with Rev. John Haynes, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
Anna was born in Frederick County, VA, on December 24, 1926, a daughter of the late Curtis Griffith and Esther Fishel Robinson. She was a member of the Strasburg UMC. She had worked at the Apple Plant in Winchester and Aileen, Inc. in Strasburg. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 9646 and Women of the Moose, Strasburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin G. Wymer; a son Wayne Wymer; two grandsons, Kevin Feathers and Buff Mattson; four sisters, Ella Cooke, Nancy Oates, Janie Corbin, and Bonnie Robinson; five brothers Jimmy, Johnny, Donald, Paul and Larry Robinson.
Survivors include her four daughters Patricia Feathers and husband George of Strasburg, Sherry Moss and husband Wayne of Lebanon Church, Jean Renner and husband Bengy of Middletown and Kathy Kump and husband Dumpy of Lebanon Church: seven grandchildren Greg Feathers, Scott Kump, Kimberly Asperheim, Shelly Dyer, Wayne Wymer, Wendy Richardson, and Chrissy Hill; seven great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; two sisters; Betty Shifflett and Mary Jean Welsh; four brothers Jack, Thomas, Curtis Jr. and Douglas Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Lane Kump, Scott Kump, Wayne Wymer, Robbie Parks, Robbie Dyer and Chris Hill.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences at www.stoverfuneral
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Wymer.
