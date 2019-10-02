Anna Juanita Mason, 84 of Washington, DC, passed away on September 20, 2019 at Stoddard Baptist Nursing Home in Washington, DC.
Ms. Mason was born on June 1, 1935 in Millwood, VA., the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Mason. She was a graduate of Johnson William High School in Berryville, VA. Prior to retiring from Group Health Agency in Washington DC, she spent a number of years in Brooklyn, New York where she was an employee of “Chock Full of Nuts.”
She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Mason (Tweety) of Washington D.C.; three granddaughters, Courtney and Mary Elizabeth both of Washington, D.C. and Nakia Bailey of Stuart, VA.; two great grandchildren, Cameron and Abigail; four sisters, Edwina Mason of Berryville, VA, Betty Smith of Washington, D.C., Janie Mason of Millwood, VA., and Susan Mason of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, Robert Mason of Martinsburg, WV., and George Mason of Fort Washington, MD.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death her brother Edward Mason Jr., and sister, Elizabeth Banks.
A funeral service will be held Saturday October 5 at Shiloh Baptist Church, Millwood, VA. at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Carter Alsberry officiating
Family will receive friends one hour before service.
Burial will be in Love and Charity Cemetery in Millwood, VA.
