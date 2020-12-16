Anna Katherine Welty

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet may mix in. High near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.