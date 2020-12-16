Anna Katherine Welty
Anna Katherine Welty, 80, of Bloomery, WV, died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born October 26, 1940 in Chester Gap, Front Royal, VA, the daughter of Presley F. and Viola Brucie Mahoney. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Cross Junction, VA.
Anna married Lawrence Welty, Sr. He preceded her in death as well as three brothers.
She is survived by six children: Sarah R. Lambert (Bobby) of Pink Hill, NC, Patricia A. McCormick, of Seaford, DE, Linda J. Watkins, Kinston, NC, Viola B. Fee (Ricky) Augusta, WV, L.H. Welty Jr. (R.M.) of Bloomery, WV, Mike D. Welty (Bonnie) of Bloomery, WV, nineteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, thirteen great great grandchildren, three brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 7:00-9:00 pm. A funeral will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Cross Junction Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Bill Wennersten officiating.
Burial will follow at Parklawn Cemetery, 12800 Viers Mill Rd, Rockville, MD, 20853 at 2:30 pm on Friday.
