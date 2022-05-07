Anna Kats Anna Kats, 84, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2022, at her home in Strasburg, Virginia.
A funeral service for Mrs. Kats will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg, Virginia. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens in Idylwood, Virginia.
Anna was born August 14, 1937, in Kherson, Ukraine. She immigrated to the United States in 1979 with her husband Naum and her sons Yury and Yevgeny. Anna was an electrical engineer. She rose to project manager and retired in the late 1990s. Family was most important to Anna, and she cherished every moment she spent with them. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Naum, and her son Dr. Yury Kats.
She is survived by her son Dr. Yevgeny Kats and wife Shelly Kats; granddaughters Yiannah Kats of Winchester, Virginia, Ferica “Renee” Daly and husband Brian Daly; her great-granddaughters Tess and Elle Daly of Fairfax, Virginia, as well as her nephew Igor Volf and his family of Kherson, Ukraine.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday one hour prior to the service.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences at www.stoverfuneral
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Anna Kats.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.