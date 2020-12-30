Anna L. Needy
Anna L. Needy, 85 July 12, 1935 — Dec. 26, 2020 Anna L. Needy, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, passed from this life on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home.
Born on July 12, 1935, in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of Joseph Ralph Souders and Rachel Jane (Rowland) Rowland.
Anna was very active within the church community and attended numerous churches in the area. She was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God (Lifehouse Church), Hagerstown Community Church, Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church and Victory Church. She was very active with Prison Ministries in Hagerstown, Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child and Living Faith Fellowship. She enjoyed spending her time knitting hats, but her heart was in serving others and spreading the love of Jesus. She worked over the years for various places such as, R & G Department Store, the Fairchild Cafeteria, Interwoven Stocking Company and Independent Retail. She worked most prominently as a homemaker and a Certified Nursing Assistant at Charlottes Home Residential Facility.
She is survived by her sons, Ivan Gilbert Needy and wife Theresa and Wayne Ellsworth Needy and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Nathan Needy, Isaac John Needy, Joshua Thomas Needy and Alisha Christine Needy; her sisters, Betty Souders Schwarz and Jenny Souders Wilt. She is also survived by John Souders and Jeff Souders.
The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713.
Due to current restrictions, the graveside will be private. The family will plan to hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hope Prison Ministries, 25 Summit Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com.
