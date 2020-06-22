Anna Louise (Ritchie) French

Anna French, 77, passed to her heavenly home, June 16, 2020 at Fox Trail Memory Care in Front Royal, VA.
Anna was born in Woodstock, VA, November 2, 1942 and raised in Middletown, VA. She was the daughter of the late Virginia Stewart Ritchie and Elliott Richie.
Anna graduated from James Wood High School, Class of 1962. Shortly after graduating she joined the Air Force, stationed at Carswell AF Base in Texas and served state side during the Viet Nam era. Upon her discharge (ranked E3) from Bolling AF Base, she moved to California. Her last residence before returning to Virginia was Sierra Vista, AZ.
She married Richard D. French II in 1975. They divorced in 2013. Anna leaves behind her siblings Dorothy Rupprecht, Elliott Ritchie, Jr. (Mary), Sandra Hepler, Elliott Richie (Tracy), brother in law Richard Robinson, her dear friend, Jayne Tosspon and beloved pet Dolli; stepchildren, Ame Strauss, Beth French, Carol Cornell, Denise Shoemaker, Stevan French, their spouses & children and numerous nieces & nephews.
Along with her parents, preceding her in death, her sister, Frances Robinson and stepson, Richard D. French III.
A private memorial service will June 29, 9:00 a.m. at the Culpeper National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in her memory to Blue Ridge Hospice-333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601, brhospice.org or Alzheimers Asssociation, alz.org.
