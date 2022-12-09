Anna Margaret Yohe
Anna Margaret Yohe, 83 known to all as Peggy, passed away on November 29, 2022. She was born to the late Alice Davis Saylor and Paul Kenneth Saylor in July of 1939.
She grew up with her siblings in Johnstown Pennsylvania, attending grade school and then high school in Somerset County; and Conemaugh Valley Hospital School of Nursing to start her nursing education.
She married Bill Yohe, and his job took them to Silver Spring Maryland where for many years she stayed at home raising her three daughters. During these years she was quite busy; an accomplished baker, making sure everyone had a beautiful cake every year on their birthday. She also created many other confections over the years including wedding cakes for her daughter's big days. She was a skilled seamstress: clothes, curtains, quilts and costumes for plays and Halloween. Every year she would ask her grandchildren what they wanted to be for Halloween and would spend countless hours creating the perfect costume. Every stitch, every recipe she left behind is a reminder of the love she had for her children and her grandchildren.
Peggy was also active in her community through the Girl Scouts for many years as her daughters moved through grade and high school. She was a scout leader for all three of her girls, teaching her troops life skills and building their character.
Peggy returned to school to complete her LPN and then RN, returning to work part time, working nights in the Emergency room and in the mother/baby area. Bill passed in 1977 and she returned briefly to Johnstown where she began her career in the rehabilitation nursing specialty. Life eventually took her back to Maryland; she completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and continued her career at the National Rehabilitation Center in Washington D.C. Her focus was the complex care of patients suffering from spinal cord and brain injuries. She became one of the first to receive certification in this specialty area of nursing. In 1992 she moved to Winchester, VA and became instrumental in opening the first rehabilitation center at Winchester Medical Center. After this she would retire after over 40 years in service to the wellness of others.
Her nursing career highlighted her dedication to so many and improving the lives of her patients.
In retirement, Peggy's grandchildren were her greatest joy. She never missed an opportunity to spend time, celebrate life and make memories with them. Even when dementia came to alter the way she would come to live the remainder of her life, her face never failed to light up when she spent time with her family. Peggy was always interested in their lives, offering guidance and support. Even as she was, she never stopped caring for those around her. Her love and presence will be deeply missed in our lives.
Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Karleen Schuhart (Ben), Jennifer Yohe, and Amy Cowley (Jimmy); grandchildren, Alex Schuhart, Maggie Gang (Zach), Lauren Cowley, and A.J. Cowley; a sister, Mary Lamb; and a brother, Dan Saylor (Judy).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Charles Lamb.
Peggy will be laid to rest beside her husband and parents, in Thomas Mennonite Cemetery, Davidsville, PA.
We would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Fairview Park Assisted Living and the nurses at Pruitt Hospice. They not only took care of Peggy but her family as well and we will be forever grateful for their kindness and compassion.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Winchester Medical Center Foundation Rehab Fund, Attn: Foundation, 220 Campus Blvd, Suite 402, Winchester, VA 22601.
Condolences and favorite memories of Peggy may be shared with the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
