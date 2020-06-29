Anna Marie Werner

Anna “Ann” Marie Werner, 81, of Estero, Florida, and of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Center, Winchester.
Ann was born in 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Frank and Theresa Gesuale. She was a homemaker and member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, Virginia and Our Lady of Light in Estero, Florida. Ann enjoyed playing golf, pickle ball, and was very involved at Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Light churches.
Ann married Ollie Werner on January 6, 1973 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Along with her husband, Ollie, Ann is survived by a daughter, Carla J. Rosia (Gary) of Cary, North Carolina; a son, Jeffrey Werner (Karen) of Hampstead, Maryland; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Frani Gesuale of Pennsylvania and Sister Francis Gesuale of Wisconsin; brothers, Rock, Lou, and Tony Gesuale, all of Pennsylvania, Hank Gesuale of Florida and Frank Gesuale of Arizona.
In addition to her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her daughter, Marjorie Werner-Miller, her son, Matthew J. Werner, and her brother, Father Valentine Gesuale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with Father Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment at Omps, Amherst Reception Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CCAP, 112 South Kent Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
