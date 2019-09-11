Anna O. Hite

Anna Omps Hite, 94, of Bloomery, WV, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle.
Anna was born on December 1, 1924 in Whitacre, VA, a daughter of the late Clarence E. and Dealie Whitacre Omps. She worked as a Manager for the Gainesboro Elementary School Cafeteria for 20 years, was a 1943 graduate of Gainesboro High School, a member of the Ebenezer Christian Church in Gore, VA, a charter member of the Bloomery Homemakers club and the first President of the Friends of the Library in Capon Bridge, WV. Anna enjoyed quilting, crochet and cooking.
Anna married Harry W. Hite on August 27, 1946 in Bloomery, WV. Mr. Hite died on March 23, 2009.
Surviving are her children: John W. Hite and wife Deborah; Judy A. Hite all of Bloomery, WV; Kay Hite Strosnider of Stephens City, VA: five grandchildren: Betty Strosnider Puffenbarger and husband Kenneth; Sally A. Strosnider; Bethany Hite Crouse and husband Christopher; Nathan A. Hite and wife Casey; Stefanie K. Hite: four great-grandchildren: John C. Crouse; Daniel J. Crouse; Jacob A. Hite; Gracie L. Hite.
Anna was preceded in death by seven siblings: George “Rick” Omps; EJ Omps; James Omps; Mary Kate Hite; Grace Pierce; Marjorie McCoy; Juanite Peacemaker and a son-in-law Stanley F. Strosnider:
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Ebenezer Cemetery near Gore, VA at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor’s Wayne Clark and David Omps. The family request that you please dress casually.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Wednesday, September 11th from 6-8 p.m.
The family suggest making memorial contributions to either the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or the Capon Bridge Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
