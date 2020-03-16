Anna R. “Miss Becky” Meehan, 96, of Winchester, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Mrs. Meehan was born May 14, 1923 in Stephens City; the daughter of the late Harry L. and Emma Sloat Fishel. She was a lifetime member of Old Bethel United Methodist Church. Miss Becky was a Sunday school teacher for thirty years and served as the church treasurer for approximately 20 years.
She married Charles F. Meehan on December 24, 1941 in Williamsport, MD. Mr. Meehan preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Garland Lee Meehan and Brenda Joy Peacemaker both of Winchester; a sister, Ruth Barley of Winchester; three grandchildren, Heath Meehan, Kevin Peacemaker, and Cass Peacemaker; and three great grandchildren, Kody Peacemaker, Kylyn Peacemaker and Alx Meehan. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Fishel and Andrew Fishel.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm 6:00 pm, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Josh Dalton officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City.
Pallbearers will be Heath Meehan, Kevin Peacemaker, Kody Peacemaker, Tony Peacemaker.
