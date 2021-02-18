Anna Rosalie (Golightly) Derry "Rosie"

Anna Rosalie "Rosie" (Golightly) Derry, 85, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at her home. Rosie fought Alzheimer's disease for 13 years and her passing was not a result of COVID.
Rosie was born in 1935 in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Mae Golightly. She attended John Handley High School and was a School Bus Driver for Frederick County Public Schools, retiring after 39 years of service, for which she was very proud of. Rosie loved her children that she transported all those years and was awarded School Bus Driver of the year in the past. She was a member of Winchester Moose Lodge, where she enjoyed playing BINGO. A highlight in her life was meeting Clint Walker, the movie star from the TV show Cheyenne. Rosie always looked forward to the summers when school was out and she could spend time with her grandchildren. They would venture off to King's Dominion and always stop at Aunt Sarah's Pancake House on the way; lots of fun memories made on those trips. Rosie was a most kind caregiver to her cats, all her life. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother that will be missed.
Her husband, Wallace Marshall Derry, Jr., whom she married on March 2, 1952 in Winchester, VA, preceded her in death in 2007.
Surviving is a daughter, Robin Derry White (Roger) of Winchester, VA; sons, Wallace Marshall Derry, III (Jeanne Brumback), Mitchell Eugene Derry, and Michael Edward Derry all of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Brandy Derry Lingle (Ryan), Josh Derry (Fonnie), Jordan Derry all of Winchester, VA, Kyle Derry (Denise) of Comanche, TX, and Rhonda Grim (Terry) of Stephens City, VA; nine great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren; sister, Trudy Kern of Winchester, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, Rosie was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gretchen Derry; sisters, Jane Keplinger, Grace and Edith Golightly; and brothers-in-law, Dick Kern, John Keplinger, and Tom Derry.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and heartfelt thank you to caregivers, Dawn, Donna, Libby, Debbie, and Lori; as well as the many nurses at Blue Ridge Hospice.
A visitation will be from 6 pm - 8 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Jerry Carrick officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Derry, Todd Kern, Ryan Lingle, Robert Golightly, Terry Grim, and Aaron Grim.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rosie's memory to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
