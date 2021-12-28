Anna Spann, 85, passed away December 18, 2021, of natural causes.
Our sincere prayer is that she is at home and at peace with her Lord and is resting in Him.
She leaves behind her daughter Lynn, her son-in-law Melvin, her son Girardeau Jr., her niece Rita, best friend Dorothy, other dear friends, other cousins, bonus grandchildren and two fur kids to cherish their times and conversations with her. She had an impact on everyone who got to know her. You would never meet a more loyal and sincere person. She was a picture of grace and beauty until her very last breath.
She was born in Berryville, Virginia to Emma Jackson, who preceded her in death (1995). She moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1956 to marry Girardeau Spann Sr. who also preceded her in death (2015).
She enrolled in and graduated from the Famous Artist school correspondence course, and she also graduated from Ursuline College with an Associate of Arts degree.
She loved fashion, gardening, reading, painting, making jewelry, watching old movies, and listening to jazz music. Spring and Christmas were her favorite times of year. She also made a wonderful sweet potato pie!
She will be so, so missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Cleveland Botanical gardens/ Holden Arboretum https://holdenfg.org/make-an-impact/donate/tribute-memorial-program/.
