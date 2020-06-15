Anna “Trudy” Gertrude Solenberger, of Winchester, VA, went home to Glory with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehab, Winchester, VA.
Trudy was born August 28, 1926 in Lewisdale, Montgomery County, MD; the daughter of the late, Walter Haines Sr. and Rosie Smith Haines. She worked in many different capacities, waitress, nursing, hairdresser; but each of these gave her the opportunity to do what she loved most and that was to be able to work with the public. She was a member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church.
Trudy loved mowing the grass, gardening, quilting and sewing. She was a fabulous cook and enjoyed sharing her craft with family and friends. She was always taking care of someone and she taught her children the importance of watching after each other.
Trudy married Philip Whitmore Solenberger in January, 1974 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane F. Hoff (Larry), Scarlett A. Green both of Westminster, MD, Trudy Poe Ruggles (Daniel), Sharon Poe Barbin (Terry) both of Winchester and Darla Poe Funkhouser (Robert) of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tracy, Diane, Corey, Neil, and Darla; step grandchildren, Derek, David and Nathan; eight great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Travis Lee Poe; sister, Maizie Watkins and brothers, John Haines, Walter Haines, Howard Haines, William Haines, and Otis Haines.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester, VA. A graveside service will be conducted on June 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Beard officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Hoff, Patrick Manley, Robert Funkhouser, Terry Barbin, Daniel Ruggles, and Corey O’Donnell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NW Works, Inc., 3085 Shawnee Dr., Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.