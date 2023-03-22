Anne Brewer
Anne Brewer, 70, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Cleveland, Ohio after an extended illness.
Anne was born in 1953 in Hazleton, PA, the eldest child of the late Robert and Anne (Hanley) Stackhouse. She was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, Shillington, PA, Class of 1971 and Kutztown College of Pennsylvania, Class of 1975, majoring in Education with a German language minor. Anne entered the business world after college, initially in a sales position with Bell of Pennsylvania followed by a series of management positions with AT&T and IBM, attaining the level of District Manager before retiring in 2013. She married Robert George "Bob" Brewer on June 14, 1995, in Leesburg, VA.
At the time of her passing, she was a member of Restoration Fellowship Church in Strasburg, VA. Prior to moving to Winchester, she was a longtime member at Bethany UMC in Purcellville, VA. Anne enjoyed working, cooking, and most especially raising and spending time with her family.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Stackhouse; mother-in-law, Peg Brewer; and brother-in-law, Lewis Brewer.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Ashley and her fiancé, Deron; stepdaughter, Christen Franks; granddaughter, Reagan Franks; brother & sister-in-law, Tom & Sandy Stackhouse; sister & brother-in-law, Jane Ellen & Clarence Prutzman; sister-in-law Cathy Stackhouse; brother & sister-in-law, Russ & Lynne Brewer; sister-in-law Donna (Brewer) Kassewitz (husband Jack); numerous nieces, nephews & cousins, and her canine "Little Buddy," Bandit.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for April; details to follow on Anne's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at:
Anne Brewer Memorial Fund, - St. Jude
ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
