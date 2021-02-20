Anne C. Yosca

Anne Cecilia Yosca, 98, of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at her home at the Village at Orchard Ridge with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.
Anne was born October 31, 1922 in New York City, daughter of the late William Joseph and Agnes (McElwee) Lynagh. The most important things to Anne in her lifetime were her family, her friends and, more recently, the memory of her late husband. Under her stewardship, the Yosca household was always a welcoming place of warm hospitality and good cooking for generations of visitors.
Anne married Frederick Karl Herbert Yosca on November 23, 1950 in New York. Acquaintances since childhood, he was the love of her life and her best friend until his death in 2014.
She is survived by her daughter Anne Marie Massale (John J. Massale), four sons Rick Woolard (Sandra), Frederick S. Yosca (Patricia), William K. Yosca (Kate) and Kevin J. Yosca (Donna), her grandchildren Jennifer, John Paul, Pamela, Matthew, Luke, Jenna, Timothy, John Frederick and Ryan. She is also survived by her 12 loving great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death by her two sisters Mary Agnes Cortese and Dorothy Mandia and her brother John Jerome Lynagh.
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Bjorn Lundberg as the celebrant. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Navy SEAL Museum, 3300 North Highway A1A, Ft. Pierce, FL 34949. Interment with her husband will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
