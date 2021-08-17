Anne Covell (Lacy) O’Donnell
Anne Covell (Lacy) O’Donnell, 71 of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Anne was born in 1949 in Winchester, VA to the late Dr. Edgar Willis, Jr. and Alma (Pancake) Lacy. She was a graduate of Handley High School and received her Associate’s Degree in Art and Music from Sullins College. Anne was a very active member in the community. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, VA. She was past president and a longtime member of the Little Garden Club of Virginia. Anne was a founding member of CAPP (Child Abuse Prevention Project) where she received an award from the Governor of Virginia for her work concerning child abuse prevention. Anne was also a member of the Century Club and recipient of the Winchester Volunteer of the Year Award for her work at the Youth Development Center where she was a founding board member.
Surviving are her children, Lee O’Donnell Walters (Rob) of Arlington, VA, Courtney O’Donnell Swecker (Brian) of Richmond, VA and Jay O’Donnell (Claire) of Charlottesville, VA; grandchildren, Will, Riley & Lila Walters, Kate & George Swecker and Charlotte & Walker O’Donnell along with many nieces and nephews.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Liz Lacy Thompson and brother Eddie Lacy.
A service will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church. Officiating will be Reverend Dr. Dan McCoig. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in Anne’s memory may be made to: Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller St, Richmond, VA 23220.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
Ann was a wonderful lady a great mother and very nice person.I had may conversations with her and she gave great advice...My mom adored her as well. Rest In Peace Ann you are an Angel now...Gone way to soon
