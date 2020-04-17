Anne Douglas “Dougie” Kern
Anne Douglas “Dougie” Kern, 74, of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Anne was born February 5, 1946 in Winchester. Anne was raised by father Richard Kern and stepmother Trudy Kern, along with deceased mother Alison Cooper Kern. She was a home economics teacher at James Wood High School and a lifetime physical fitness instructor, as well as a beloved business owner of the Belle Starr Restaurant and Saloon.
Along with her father, Anne is survived by her mother; Trudy Kern, her children; Jennifer Oates (Darin) of Strasburg, VA, Alison Tilling of Stephens City, VA, Paul Negley, Jr. (Nour) of Sterling, VA, and Abigail Graham Tyree (Greg) of Sterling, VA, her grandchildren; Alexis Tilling, Cooper Tilling, Brianna Derflinger, Nicole Derflinger, Sophia Negley, and Orion Negley, her brothers; Richard and Todd Kern, and her sister; Scott Trevino.
Friends may call at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester Friday, April 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. as well as Saturday April 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice; 333 West Cork Street Winchester VA 22601, or to the SPCA at www.secure.aspca.org/donate
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
