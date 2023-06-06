Anne Long Ellington
Anne Long Ellington, 83, of Winchester, VA, died on Tuesday, May 27, 2023, at her home at Shenandoah Valley Westminste- Canterbury in Winchester.
Anne was born on October 28, 1939, in Asheboro, NC, the only child of the late Reverend and Mrs. John D. Long. After high school, Anne attended and studied business at Louisburg College in Louisburg, NC. She worked for 21 years as a medical receptionist in Fairfax, VA. Anne was a lifelong Methodist and was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
She married her high school sweetheart, Jimmie K. Ellington, in 1958 and they celebrated 56 ½ years of marriage until Jimmie’s death in 2014.
She is survived by two grandsons, Zechariah L. Ellington (Jennifer) and David M. Ellington; two granddaughters, Jennifer A. Ellington and Bethany G. Ellington; and one great-grandson, James M. Ellington.
Anne is preceded in death by her husband and three children, James, David and Phyllis Ellington.
All services for Anne will be private.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.