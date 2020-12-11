Anne Marie Simpson-Gardner, 81, of Winchester, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Ms. Gardner was born February 12, 1939 in Berryville, VA. She was preceded in death by her mother Daisy Marie Simpson-Shull, her father Lyle T. Simpson, her step- father James B. Shull, and her brother Wallace E. Simpson. She was a graduate of Clarke County High School. She will be remembered for her outstanding work as an accomplished records keeper for many persons and firms in the area. In 1973 she was named the Virginia State Bookkeeper of the Year. She was a loving caregiver to many people and animals along her life journey. "Mother, your work on earth is done and you can find peace."
She is survived by her children, Randy A. Gardner and wife Sherry of Gore, Amanda J. Smith and husband Mark of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Charles M. Gardner and wife Candice of Clear Brook; a sister Louise Willard of Clewiston, FL; she loved all of her grandchildren, Kathleen, Erin, Christopher, Alyssa, Alex, and Mark; and a great granddaughter, Aliah.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.