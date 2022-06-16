Anne P. Watkins
Anne Presnikoff Watkins, 79, of Berryville, VA, died in her sleep on May 30, 2022, after a long illness. She was born in Long Branch, NJ, on May 4, 1943. Her parents were Cornelia I. (“Micky”) and Igor Presnikoff.
As a child in New Jersey, Anne cared for her mother’s goats which evolved into a lifelong love of animals. Later, moving to Virginia as a young adult, she joined the Pony Club, and became a regular at foxhunts and horse events of every kind. Her work for Northern Virginia Travel in Winchester, VA, fostered a passion for travel.
After their marriage in 1971, Anne and her husband William (“Bill”) lived at Kittery Point Farm in Berryville, VA. There they shared a mutual love of the country life and all things equestrian. Together they raised and hunted American Paint horses for years and then turned to carriage driving.
Anne was a co-founding member and past president of the Piedmont Driving Club. She was a long-time member of the Carriage Association of America (CAA), and the Virginia regional representative for the organization in the 1990s. Their combined passion for driving and travel resulted in many trips to annual conferences and many learning trips abroad with the organization. After Bill’s death in 2009, Anne continued to fill her days with driving, bridge, sporting events, gardening and traveling. Her generosity and passion for driving inspired many new drivers to enter the field.
She left behind many dear friends and acquaintances and family including Chalane Hayward and C. Duncan Charlton and her stepchildren, Diana White and her husband Nick White, Virginia (Wendy) Watkins and Scott Denman, William (Bill) Watkins and Linda Watkins and Frazer and Lisa Watkins. Her stepgrandchildren and their families are: Joseph White and Brett LaSota, Stuart and Tom Milton, Maggie and Jiri Budinský and baby Emma, and Frazer, Jack and Bill Milton. Tyler and Holly Davis and their son Mason Davis. Emily and Jake Elliott and their daughter Avery, Ian Watkins and his partner Kim Hamlin, Graham Watkins and Pepper and Katie Watkins with daughter Kittery and son Smith. She was predeceased by both of her parents and her sister, Elizabeth Presnikoff. Anne’s ashes were buried alongside her husband's grave at Old Chapel Cemetery, Clarke County, VA.
Arrangements were handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. To view the obituary and send condolences online please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.