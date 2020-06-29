Anne R. Peyton

Anne Rosenberry Peyton, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Rosenberry was born July 26, 1934 in Berryville, Virginia, daughter of the late William Byrl Rosenberry, Sr. and Grace Longerbeam Rosenberry.
She retired from Dr. Tappan, Dr. York and Dr. Chambers where she was a secretary for over 50 years.
She was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church; Winchester Eagles 824; and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She married Beverly S. Peyton on August 2, 1952 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mr. Peyton died on November 5, 2005.
Surviving are her son, Jay S. Peyton and his wife, Amy of Marion, AR; a daughter, Beverley P. Schuller and her husband, “Big Billy” of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren, Sarah and her husband, Matt, Kristin and her husband, Billy and Lorin, all of Arkansas, Becky and her husband, Junior and Little Billy and his wife, Tiffany of Winchester, VA; and 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and one on the way.
Her brother, William Byrl Rosenberry, Jr., and a grandson, Jason Peyton, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Jim Smith and Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Nixon, C. T. Hardesty IV, Robin York, Jimmy Lloyd, Warren Broy, and R.K. Shirley III. Honorary pallbearers will be John Renner, Reginald K. Shirley, Brad Broy, and Jeff Rosenberry.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 East Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.