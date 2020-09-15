Anne Theresa Johnson
Anne Theresa Johnson came into this world on July 19, 1938 and left it to join her husband Bob on their next great adventure on September 6, 2020. Her life contained many challenges, but she met them head on with strength and determination. She lost both of her parents as a child and had to work her way through school, but still managed to earn top grades and a scholarship to nursing school. Her resilience, hard work and perseverance set an example for all of us to follow.
Anne, lovingly called Cra (short for Crazy) by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, was many things to many people: Wife, mother, grandmother, friend, nurse, advocate, disciplinarian, caretaker, gambler, cook, baker, stand-up comedian, confidant, straight shooter, family matriarch, volunteer.Words cannot capture the essence that is Cra, but anyone who had the good fortune to meet her, will never forget her.
She is survived by “the girls”, Heidi (Ray), Sara, Kate (Dan), Amy (Pat) and Erika (Charles); grandchildren Josh (Kelly), Rachel (Curt), Laura (Rich), Robert (Stephanie), April (Fredros), Matthew (Bridgette), Brittany (Pedro), Bryce, Bianca, Chris (Katie), Adele (Ted), Joe, Phil, Al, Robin, Lisa and Hannah; great grandchildren Lincoln, Noah, Zoey, Nolan, Genevieve, Maddox and Fredros; her brother-in-law Larry and her furry companions Sassy Anne and William Anne.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Winchester Rescue Mission or to Blue Ridge Hospice. A memorial will be held in Winchester at a date to be determined, and her and Bob’s ashes will be taken to Texas Falls in Vermont in July 2021 where a celebration of their lives will be held.
