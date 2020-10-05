Annette “Kay” Fauver
Annette “Kay” Fauver, 60, of Winchester, VA, died at Winchester Medical Center, October 2, 2020.
Kay was born September 29, 1960 in Winchester, the daughter of the late John Grantham and Yvonne Russell Benner. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, class of 1979. Kay worked at Papermill Place. She enjoyed WWE Wrestling and Roman Reigns was her man. Alabama was her favorite music artist and her biggest highlight in life was being able to enjoy seeing them live in concert.
Kay married Raymond Allen Fauver, Sr. July 5, 1980 at Rosedale Baptist Church in Winchester.
Along with her husband she is survived by her children, Jessica Faye Fauver of Winchester, Raymond Allen Fauver, Jr. of Bunker Hill, WV and Jennifer Kay Diaz of Winchester; her sisters, Pam Nail (Bobby) of Bunker Hill, Dee Riley (Robert) of Yellow Springs, WV, Lori Miller (Steve) of Stephenson, VA; brother, John Benner (Kim) of Frederick County, VA; and the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Kimmy, Savannah, Lee, Caiden and Tyler.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother James G. Benner.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. The family will receive friends one hour prior of 2:00 — 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
