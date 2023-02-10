Annie Elizabeth "Libby" Ritter King
Annie Elizabeth "Libby" Ritter King, 94, of Stephens City, VA, died at Lavender Hills Memory Care, February 7, 2023.
Libby was born October 1, 1928, in Frederick County, the only daughter of the late Chester Roosevelt and Mabel Icy Spiker Wymer.
She was a member of Winchester Church of God where she loved her position as a greeter for many years. She also attended the Spirit and Word Fellowship.
Libby was a stay-at-home mother. She gave her heart to the Lord, her church, and family. She always loved helping others, especially at holidays. She would take meals to those who were alone with no family.
Preceding her in death are first husband Arthur Richard Ritter Sr., second husband Paul Martin King, daughter Gail R. Kern, grandson Arthur Richard "Tripp" Ritter III, her brothers Alonzo, Lacy and Leonard Wymer.
Libby is survived by her children: Judy R. Zuckerman (Steve), Carolyn L. Ritter, Richard E. Ritter (Barbara), Darlene R. Hockman, Arthur Richard "Mickey" Ritter Jr. (Jenny); grandchildren, Kevin Plasters, Keith Plasters, Mark Neff, Chad Neff, Amanda Behan, Lynsey Orndorff, Richard E. "Ritchie" Ritter Jr., Richard D. " Trey" Kern III, Elizabeth K. "Liz" Rutherford, Jamon White, Brent Hockman, Kandace Ritter and Cole Ritter; 25 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A service will be 1 PM Wednesday at Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 officiated by Pastor Chad Dunford. Burial will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Kevin Plasters, Keith Plasters, Mark Neff, Chad Neff, Trey Kern, Ritchie Ritter, Jamon White, Brent Hockman and Cole Ritter.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Legacy Hospice Winchester Branch, 600 Pegasus Ct. Suite 100A, Winchester, VA 22602 or Winchester Church of God, 2080 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
