Annie L. Polites
Annie Lue Polites, 85, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Center in Winchester, VA.
Born July 30, 1936, in Macon, GA, she was the daughter of A.J. and Merlene (Cranford) Smallwood. Mrs. Polites was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and was retired as a contracting officer for the Department of Defense in Washington, DC.
On July 8, 1961, in Paris, France, she wed Joseph Lawrence Polites who preceded her in death on August 10, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sisters Janie McNeil and J.Ree Bireley, and brothers Billy and George Smallwood. She was the last member of her generation.
Surviving is a daughter, Michele Marie Anderson and husband Russell Gene of Front Royal, VA, and a granddaughter Alisha Anderson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, 461 Main Street, Grampian, PA 16838 on Saturday February 26, 2022, at 10:30 AM, with Reverend Father Stephen Collins as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc., 300 State Street, Curwensville, PA 16833 on Friday evening February 25, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, when the procession will depart for the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneral
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.