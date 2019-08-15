Annie Mae Waters Blair, 81, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Monday, August 12, 2019 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Blair was born August 13, 1937 in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late Aubrey H. Waters and Carrie Irene Burner Waters.
She worked as a switchboard operator for Dillard’s Department Store.
Her husband, William D. Blair, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her brother, Aubrey C. Waters of Clear Brook, VA; and sisters, Lillie Bean of Stephens City, VA, Frances Russell of Clear Brook, VA and Carolyn Stimmel of Berryville, VA.
Services and burial will be in Bay Pines National Cemetery, Pinellas County, FL at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
