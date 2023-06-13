Anthony Earl Fleenor
Anthony Earl Fleenor, 70, of Winchester, VA, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home.
Anthony was born February 9, 1953, in Big Stone Gap, VA, son of Billy Earl and Nina Joann Wilson Fleenor. He served his country in the US Air Force. Anthony worked for ADT until his retirement.
He is survived by his mother, Nina Fleenor of Winchester; daughters, Samantha Mathers (Randolph) of Bealeton, VA, and Tammy Ryan (John) of Bunker Hill, WV; sons, Matthew Fleenor of Bunker Hill and Eric Fleenor (Nicole) of Martinsburg, WV; seven grandchildren and ex-wives, Kathy Fleenor of Bunker Hill and Trinesa Fleenor of Romney, WV.
Anthony is preceded in death by his father, Billy Fleenor.
Private services will be held at a later date.
