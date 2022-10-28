Anthony “Tony” Angelo Barone
Anthony “Tony” Angelo Barone, 73, of Morgantown, WV, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born August 15, 1949,in Beckley, WV, a son of the late Frank and Anna (DiCiuccio) Barone.
Tony was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a 1971 graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in accounting. He worked for the public accounting firm Yount, Hyde, and Barbour in Winchester, VA, where he was made partner. From there, he ventured into industry, serving as the CFO of O’Sullivan Corporation in Winchester, VA, and Tower Automotive in Grand Rapids, MI. He later served in various executive positions at RHJI Private Equity Firm based out of Brussels, Belgium, and Argo Consulting Firm in Chicago. He was a passionate and life-long fan of WVU sports.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen Brady; children, Jill Barone, Matt Barone and his wife Myra, and Rachel Brandenburg and her husband Kyle; grandchildren, Carolyn Fugit, Ryan Fugit, Mason Barone, Leah Barone, Miles Barone, Fiona Brandenburg, and Drew Brandenburg. He is also survived by members of the DiCiuccio family on his mother’s side.
Friends and family will be received at the West Virginia University Erikson Alumni Center, 1 Alumni Drive, Morgantown, on Sunday, October 30 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Shawn Frasher officiating. The family asks that guests please wear their favorite casual WVU attire. A private family committal service will take place at Zion Cemetery at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Child Fund (childfund.org
) or World Vision (worldvision.org
).
Hastings Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com
