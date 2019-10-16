Anthony Travis Smith (Ankie) of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on October 10, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A viewing and service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Reverend Ronald Poe will be officiating and Pastor Ricardo Roman will give the eulogy.
Ankie was a member of St. Luke Baptist Church in Berryville, Virginia.
Survivors are his wife Bettyann; his children Anthony Jr., Antoinne, Aris, and Amyia Smith; a sister Gloria; brothers Matthew (Debbie), Allen (Betty), and Reggie (Andrea); and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Anna Smith; sister Mary Payton; and brothers Glenn and Roland Smith.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
