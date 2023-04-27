Anthony Valentine "Tony" Kleinhans
A much-loved loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend, Anthony Valentine "Tony" Kleinhans, 72, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully at his home on April 23, 2023. Tony was born June 23, 1950, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, son of the late Valentine and Theresa Valenti Kleinhans.
He married the former Ruth Satkowski on July 28, 1973, in Avoca, Pennsylvania. Along with his wife of 49 years, he is survived by his daughter Jessica Randolph (Delvin), of Richmond, Virginia and granddaughter Lotus Valentine Stotler, of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, affectionally known as his "special girl.
He was preceded in death by his parents Valentine and Theresa Valenti Kleinhans and daughter Erica Valentine Stotler.
He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, in Pittson, Pennsylvania , and a graduate of Wilkes University, in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Commerce and Finance (Cum Laude) and an M.B.A. in Marketing and Finance. He was a Certified Public Accountant, receiving his certification in 1976.
He worked at Laventhol and Horwath, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, as Senior Accountant and Tax Specialist. He then worked at Offset Paperback Manufactures, Inc., Dallas, Pennsylvania, as Vice President Finance and COO, Bertelsmann Printing and Manufacturing Corp., Berryville, Virginia, as Senior Vice President, Berryville Graphics, Berryville, Virginia, as President and COO, all three subsidaries of Bertlesmann AG, New York, New York and Gutersloh, Germany. He then worked at Shared Network Services, Inc., San Diego, California and Toronto, Canada, as Executive Vice President/COO.
He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Knights of Columbus, Pittston, Pennsylvania chapter.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CCAP, 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 am, visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral mass, located at 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, Virginia. The family will receive friends and family at Omps Funeral Home & Cremation Center, located at 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia, immediately following from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The inurnment will be private.
