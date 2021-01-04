Anthony Vincent “Tony” Nespoli
Anthony Vincent “Tony” Nespoli, 75, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Tony was born in 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Anthony and Marie Nespoli. Tony was a graduate of George Westinghouse High School in Brooklyn. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from IBM and then from Siemens, where he was a service manager. Tony was a member of the American Legion Post 21 in Winchester, Virginia, and was a proud member of the ROMEO lunch group. Tony loved to play golf as well as woodworking and building things. He enjoyed fishing and he especially loved fixing things. One of his greatest joys was spending time with family and those he loved.
Tony married Susan Lizabeth Pritchett on April 30, 2004 in Altamont Springs, Florida.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Kristine Nespoli Cusick (Robert) of Staten Island, New York; son, Anthony Ralph Nespoli (Anna) of Freehold, New Jersey; grandchildren, Robert Cusick, Jr. and Nicholas Cusick, both of Staten Island, New York, Brianna Nespoli, Daniella Nespoli and Anthony Nespoli, all of Freehold, New Jersey; sisters, Roseanne Nespoli of Queens, New York and Gail Tambasco, (Mike) of Yulan, New York; nephew, James Collazo; and niece, Amy White.
Services will be held at a later date in New York and local arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
