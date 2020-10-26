Antoinette Evans Spitzer Rudolph
Antoinette Evans Spitzer Rudolph, formerly of Winchester, Virginia, died at The Commons at Brightmore, her residence in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Mrs. Rudolph was born on May 12, 1916 to the late Alfred R. and Laura R. Evans in Mount Jackson, Virginia.
Mrs. Rudolph was the widow of her first husband, Carl L. Spitzer, who died in 1950 and her second husband, A. Warren Rudolph, who died in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alfred R. Evans Jr. and three sisters, Julia Evans Nelson, Bertie Evans Callan, and Leila Evans Miley.
Surviving are a daughter, Carla Spitzer Stickles (Gary) of Columbus, Georgia and a son, Gary L. Spitzer (Elizabeth) of Wilmington, North Carolina.
Also surviving is a granddaughter, Valerie Stickles (Tim Smith) of Gainesville, Georgia and three grandsons: Jeffrey Stickles (Christie) of Valley, Alabama, Richard Spitzer (Satoshi) of Brooklyn, New York and Jonathan Spitzer (Trimble) of Yorktown, Virginia. Also surviving are one great granddaughter, Ashby Spitzer of Yorktown, Virginia and four great grandsons: Mason Stickles of Valley, Alabama, Tyson Spitzer of Yorktown, Virginia, Kei Spitzer of Brooklyn, New York and Kai Spitzer of Brooklyn, New York and four nieces: Jacquelyn Zehring of Winchester, Virginia, Laura Davis (Richard) of Newport News, Virginia, Carol Grainger of Richmond, Virginia, and Susan Nelson (Scott) of Weaverville, North Carolina.
Mrs. Rudolph was a graduate of Triplett High School, class of 1933 in Mount Jackson, Virginia.
Funeral services will be private at a later date with Interment in the Mount Jackson Cemetery in Mount Jackson, Virginia.
