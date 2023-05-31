Anton Gerald Ohlidal
Anton Gerald Ohlidal, of Clear Brook, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023.
Born 1935, in Schenectady, New York, Mr. Ohlidal was the son of Anton F. and Mary A. (Matura) Ohlidal.
A 1953 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady, he also earned an associate's degree in hotel management from Paul Smiths College, 1955, and received a bachelor's degree in hotel management from Florida State University, Class of 1959.
Mr. Ohlidal proudly served in the US Army, 28th Infantry, 24th Division, stationed in Munich, Germany, 1959-1962. He received a commendation from Major General Edwin A. Walker for his work in Courts and Boards. Known as “Tony O.” among his Army buddies, he was also teasingly dubbed “The Hangman of the 28th“ for the volumes of court martial documents he typed daily.
Following his military service, Mr. Ohlidal began his career by joining the American Hotel Corporation to manage the famed Necho Allen Hotel in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and The Coronado Hotel in Pampa, Texas. Transferring to the newly formed Holiday Inn Incorporated, Mr. Ohlidal oversaw numerous hotels in the Midwest and along the East Coast. Changing industries, he worked for Potomac Foods of Virginia and later founded and managed his own successful food brokerage firm, Blue Ridge Concentrates, in Winchester, Virginia.
An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Ohlidal hunted and fished the mountains and streams of New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. The Adirondacks especially held fond memories of his parents’ second home “The Camp” on the banks of the Great Sacandaga Lake.
He was a former member of The Pottsville Club, Rotary International, B.P.O.E. Elks, Loyal Order of Moose, The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Knights of Columbus, The Izaak Walton League, Windy Pines hunting group, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Within a week of moving to Pottsville, Pennsylvania, to manage the Necho Allen Hotel, he unexpectedly met a pretty blonde woman while they both shopped at Pomeroy’s department store. He wed Mariann T. Baross in 1962 and they celebrated 60 years together.
Mr. Ohlidal is predeceased by both parents and his brother, Leroy A. Ohlidal (Priest River, Idaho). He is survived by his wife, Mariann, and children, The Reverend Canon Susan Ohlidal (St. Johnsbury, Vermont), Nick Ohlidal (San Diego, California), and Sara Ohlidal (Clear Brook, Virginia).
A funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, Virginia, on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:00am. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
