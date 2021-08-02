Antwain T. Payne departed this life on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center. Born on May 20, 1984 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Deborah Payne. He was her 1.4lb miracle baby.
Antwain was a soft spoken person that loved his dog, Remi, as if he were his child.
Antwain enjoyed posting pictures of his food and talking about his favorite football team, Dallas Cowboys, on Facebook.
Antwain was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Payne; one brother, Andre Payne; grandmother, Charlotte Payne Tigney; step-grandfather, Preston Tigney; two uncles: Rodney Payne and Vernon Payne.
He is survived by his loving and devoted uncle Malcolm Payne of Berryville, VA and a host of cousins and friends.
Antwain was loved and will truly be missed.
A memorial service will be 12:00p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Phelps Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Raymond Morton officiating.
Family will receive friends one hour before service.
Interment will follow at Charles "Buster" Jackson Cemetery in White Post, Virginia 22663.
