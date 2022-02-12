April “Apple” Dawn Robinson
April “Apple” Dawn Robinson, 35, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 26, 1986, in Fairfax, VA, the daughter of Donald Wayne Jenkins Sr. and Candy Dawn (Payne) Jenkins.
April enjoyed reading books, especially Harry Potter, watching Jerry Springer and would always enjoy getting herself pampered by having her hair and nails done. She loved listening to music while driving but would always find joy in listening to her dad play his guitar. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children, and she absolutely adored her nieces and nephews.
April married Justin Robinson on March 10, 2010, in Winchester, VA, and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2018.
In addition to her husband, April was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Forrest Carson Jenkins and Evelyn Virginia Jenkins.
Along with her parents Donald and Candy, April is survived by her children, Alyssa Dawn Jenkins, Braelyn Alize Fasano, Paizlee Hope Robinson, Preston Wayne Robinson and Elijah James Robinson; her brothers, Donald Jenkins Jr. (Jessie), Geoffrey Jenkins, James “Mikey” Jenkins (Kristina) and Chad Jenkins (Crystal); and also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many dear friends.
Memorial contributions in memory of April may be sent to: St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Monday, February 14, from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11:00am at Omps South Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Martino officiating. Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
Please visit April’s tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
