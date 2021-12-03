Archie Lee Ritenour Sr., 80, of Boyce VA, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Archie was born on November 6, 1941, in Warren County, VA, to the late Andrew Johnson and Janie Hockman Ritenour. He retired from the City of Winchester after 20 years of service. Archie also worked on many dairy farms throughout the years. He enjoyed mowing, raising chickens and turkeys and attending auctions. He had a love for bluegrass music and most of all loved having his children and family all together.
Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Ann Shull Ritenour; children, Sharon Kitts (Kelly) of Winchester, VA, Patricia Jean Sinclair of Middletown, VA, and Archie Lee Ritenour, Jr. (Telisha) of Romney, WV; 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Arhart (Richard) of Alexandria, VA; brother, Tommy Ritenour (Nancy) of Front Royal, VA, and several nieces and nephews.
Archie is preceded in death by his brothers, Andy, Robert and Aubrey Ritenour.
Services for Archie will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Archie’s name may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Winchester, VA 22601 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
