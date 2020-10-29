Arleen W. Ashby
Arleen Welch Ashby, 81, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Skyview Springs Rehab & Nursing Center, Luray, Virginia.
Mrs. Ashby was born October 13, 1939 in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late Edgar Welch and Gertrude McClaughry Phillips.
She was a homemaker; loved to go shopping; play set back; dancing; and sending and receiving cards for all occasions.
She married James “Pete” Hebber Ashby, Jr. on February 27, 1960 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mr. Ashby died September 21, 2008.
Surviving are her son, James “Jimmy” E. Ashby of Bluemont, VA; sister, Shirley Bowerman of Mineral, VA; cousins, Vicki Broy of Berryville, VA and Judy Anderson of Bluemont, VA; and a host of other relatives.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Wesley “Deany” Dean Ashby, and two brothers, Donald and Gene Welch.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Rev. Ralph Buddenhagen officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
